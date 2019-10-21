Russian senior diplomat, Chinese envoy discuss bilateral relations, int’l issues

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Issues of Russian-Chinese cooperation, as well as international agenda were in focus of a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko and China’s Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The sides highly assessed the current state of the Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation," the ministry commented.

The two diplomats "exchanged views on a number of current international topics with a focus on the issues of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)," the ministry added.