UN will be there despite global political issues — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The United Nations will continue to exist despite global political turbulences because it is an organization that determines the ways of international development, head of Russia’s Diplomatic Academy Alexander Yakovenko said, addressing the opening ceremony of the 12th Russian International Studies Association (RISA) Convention hosted by Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

"The UN will certainly resist all global political difficulties," Yakovenko claimed.

He pointed out that the United States had once again started using bilateral tools on the international arena instead of employing multilateral mechanisms, and sought to destroy international institutions and agreements. "However, even despite all these new elements, high-level organizations such as the UN will still be there," he emphasized.

"It is the only organization based on international law and, most importantly, it is the one that determines development vectors for humankind in various aspects," he stressed.