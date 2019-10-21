Russia found allies in Saudi Arabia, UAE - Chechnya’s head

GROZNY, October 21. /TASS/. Russia has found allies in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, head of the Russian region of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov believes.

Last Monday and Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid state visits to Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Kadyrov was a member of the Russian leader’s delegation.

"I saw <…> how the meetings are truly held <…> without cameras. I was fond of the sincerity, true relations on the side of the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Today, it cannot be any other way - Russia needs the Arab world and the Arab world needs Russia. I believe that the Arab world has found an ally with Russia and Russia has found an ally in Muslim states," he said on Sunday.

Kadyriv added that Russia is developing "great, friendly and brotherly relations" with both Saudi Arabia and the UAE.