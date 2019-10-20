Fighting poverty, diseases fully in line with Russia’s national interests - Putin

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia is fighting against poverty, dangerous diseases and other risks in third countries because this is fully in line with its national interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin told TASS in an interview in the run-up to the Russia-Africa summit.

When asked why Russia was investing funds in efforts of this kind while social problems in its own country remain unsolved, Putin replied: "I would like to emphasize that Russia's participation in fighting poverty, dangerous illnesses and other global threats, as well as the reduction of potential risks "at distant approaches" are fully in line with our national interests. "

Putin said that many nations are rendering humanitarian assistance to Africa, yet none of them - be it the US, France, China or any other country - has fully resolved all of its social problems, which include healthcare, education and culture.

"Russia too provides humanitarian assistance to African states, but not by reducing the amount of funding for its own programs. After all, good traditions of charity and support in times of need are a hallmark of our people," he noted.

Putin said that Russia, like many other states, helped African nations hit by Tropical Cyclone Idai in April 2019. In his words, Russia sent humanitarian supplies, such as tents, blankets and food products, to Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique. The humanitarian cargo for each country weighed about 30 tonnes.

"We continue to take an active part in efforts to provide comprehensive assistance to Africa," the president continued. "Russia is involved in the UN World Food Programme’s school meals project valued at $40 million, which has been implemented in Mozambique since October 2017, and in the project to introduce modern technology and equipment for disinfection worth up to $15 million in Madagascar," Putin specified.