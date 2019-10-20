Russia’s loans to African nations to be market-oriented - Putin

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia will continue helping African nations, but the loans it will provide will be market-oriented, Russian President Vladimir Putin told TASS in an interview in the run-up to the Russia-Africa summit.

At the same time, he highlighted that the humanitarian assistance, which Moscow offers to African nations on a gratuitous basis.

"Indeed, the Soviet-era model - with its pros and cons - proved quite effective at the stage of the development of statehood in African countries. We still continue rendering financial assistance to African states," Putin said. "While in the past, these decisions were primarily politically motivated, now they are part of the humanitarian assistance." "As far as granting loans is concerned, today these loans are market-oriented," he added.

As an example, the Russian leader cited the decision to grant a $225-billion loan to Egypt for the construction of four power units for the El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP).

"This is specifically market-oriented lending," Putin emphasized.

"At the same time, the use of new financial mechanisms does not rule out the practice of granting loans, but rather provides for a wider and more diversified toolkit in support of development," he said. "It contributes to establishing mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and African countries."

Russia and Egypt signed an inter-governmental agreement to construct the first nuclear power plant in El Dabaa in November 2015. The facility consisting of four power units with 1,200 MW capacity each, will be built near the city of El Alamein on Egypt’s northern coast, 3.5 kilometers away from the Mediterranean Sea. The launch of the first power unit is scheduled for 2026. The construction of all four units is scheduled for completion by 2029.

The contract value is $30 billion, and the vast part of it - $25 billion - will be financed through a Russian loan.

Russia-Africa summit

The Russia-Africa Summit will be held in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi on October 23-24. It will be co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders of all 54 African countries have been invited to attend. Over 40 of them have already confirmed their participation. On the summit’s sidelines, an economic forum will take place, which will be attended by the heads of state alongside representatives of governments, business and African integration associations.