Putin: Russia demands no oppressive preferences from African countries for its support

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia conducts constructive and equitable cooperation with African countries, without demanding any enslaving preferences for its support, Russian President Vladimir Putin told TASS on the eve of the Russia-Africa summit.

"We do not make our support and joint development projects which we offer contingent upon the fulfilment of political or any other preconditions or so-called 'exclusive', but in fact enslaving trade and economic preferences; we do not impose our views, respecting the principle of African solutions to African problems proposed by the Africans themselves," the Russian leader said.

African partners see and appreciate that Russia's foreign policy, even regarding their continent, is constructive and that Russia "advocates democratization of international affairs, supports the legitimate aspiration of African states to pursue their own independent policy, to decide on their own future without imposed 'assistance' by third parties," Putin stressed.

Today, Russian-African relations are on the rise, the Russian leader noted. "We maintain a close political dialogue, including on the issues of global and regional security. The ties between our parliaments are expanding. Our mutual trade is steadily growing and diversifying."

Moscow, together with the international community, renders comprehensive assistance to Africa such as reducing the debt burden of governments across the continent. Along with a number of countries, Russia is carrying out "debt-for-development swap programs," the Russian leader noted.

"Russia supports efforts aimed at controlling the spread of infectious diseases (including Ebola haemorrhagic fever), natural disaster relief, settlement of existing conflicts and prevention of new crises," Putin stressed.

"Russian universities provide professional training for national specialists from African countries both free of charge and on a commercial basis. Our defense and law enforcement agencies are stepping up their cooperation as well," the Russian leader stated.

However, the agenda of Russia’s cooperation with the African continent is not limited only to these measures, Putin noted, adding that the potential level of investment in Africa in the next five years was expected to be quite high, "with a number of billion-dollar investment projects with Russia's participation currently in the pipeline."

"Both Russia and Russian companies have substantial resources. We hope that our partners, in turn, will create the necessary stable and predictable business environment and investment protection mechanisms and ensure a favorable investment climate," Putin stressed.