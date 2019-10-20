Kremlin: Putin’s foreign policy based on Russian citizens’ interests

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, October 20. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin pursues foreign policy based on the interests of Russian people, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the program ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin’ on the Rossiya-1 TV Channel on Sunday.

"By conducting world affairs and implementing international policy, our president is primarily guided by the interests of our internal affairs, i.e. by the interests of our people," the Kremlin spokesman said.

.As the Russian presidential spokesman noted, "many specific contracts, specific documents are signed."

On October 14-15, Putin paid state visits to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Following the results of the negotiations, Russia signed documents on cooperation with these countries in various spheres. Specifically, reports said that Russia and the UAE had signed agreements worth a total of $1.4 billion.