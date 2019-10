BELGRADE, October 19. /TASS/. Models of ‘correct’ democracy implanted in Africa and the Middle East are likely to result in spread of terrorism worldwide, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the Serbian parliament on Saturday.

"Implanting famous models from outside, explaining how democracy must look like in a certain country of Africa or the Middle East creates chaos on vast swathes of land and merely leads to collapses of states and the total spread of terrorism worldwide," he said.