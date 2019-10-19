Medvedev plans to sign new cooperation agreements with Serbia during visit

"I will hold talks with the country's president and prime minister. Of course, we will discuss our relations. And they are very good in fact," Medvedev told Serbia's Vecernje novosti newspaper ahead of the visit.

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev highly assesses the level of relations between Moscow and Belgrade. He plans to sign new agreements on bilateral cooperation dirong his visit to Serbia on Saturday.

"Our relations are that of partners, partners in the economic and political spheres, because our positions on many developments in the world are very close or identical," Medvedev said. "I think that it is very important considering the tasks that our countries are working on," he added. "Both Russia and Serbia, which is smaller than Russia but still is a very important European country, want their countries to develop; want the standard of living to increase; want people to feel better; want health care, education and economy to develop," he noted adding that "we develop our cooperation with this in mind."

"That is exactly why we plan to sign new agreements," Medvedev concluded.

"There are definitely no political disagreements between our countries," Medvedev noted. "We are friends, we have very similar positions on many global issues, on Balkan issues, on European issues, on Asian issues," he added.

Medvedev disagreed with the opinion that Russia does not pay sufficient attention to Serbia's economic development. "The total amount of accumulated investments in Serbia now stands at around $4.5-5 billion, if I am not mistaken," he said adding that "this is a good level." "What is lacking, I think, is not cooperation between large companies, but rather cooperation between medium and small businesses," the Russian prime minister noted. "This is where we need to develop cooperation, and we would make use of such contacts," he stressed.