Russia’s Investigative Committee closes more than 2,000 past cases in 2019

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has solved more than 2,000 crimes committed in the past years since the beginning of 2019, the chief of the forensic examinations department at Russia’s Investigative Committee, Zigmund Lozhis, told TASS.

"The Investigative Committee annually solves around 6,000-7,000 crimes committed in the past, certain years had up to 1,000 crimes closed. Overall, officers of the committee solved more than 70,000 crimes in 10 years, with more than 2,000 this year alone," he said.

According to him, a significant part of these crimes was solved thanks to expert research. Officers can file a request and access data from a joint DNA database of the Interior Ministry, while the Investigative Committee creates its own DNA registering system, where profiles gathered during criminal investigations are placed. "Currently, the Investigative Committee’s DNA database contains 22,744 genetic profiles (biological traces) of suspected criminals." Lozhis underlined.

After the Investigative Committee was established in 2007, more than 200,000 cold cases were transferred to the newly established agency by the Prosecutor General’s Office, including 94,500 murders. To solve these crimes, analytics groups were established, which featured most experienced investigative officers and forensic experts. "At the same time, modern technologies also helped us to solve crimes committed even decades ago," he concluded.