Diplomat dispels US media rumors about Americans being arrested in Russia for ‘swaps’

MOSCOW, October 17./TASS/. The Russian authorities are not nabbing innocent American citizens off the streets in Russia in order to then exchange them for Russians being held in custody in the United States, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.
"Over the past few days, clearly on orders from on high, the US media has been churning out rumors that the Russian authorities are allegedly arresting US citizens on Russian soil," Zakharova explained. "Nobody is arresting Americans in Russia for any swap, as they claim," she said. "They all [those in custody] are accused of different, but real criminal offenses, including fraud, drug smuggling, robberies and even rape," the diplomat explained.