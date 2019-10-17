Russia ready to provide necessary support to Venezuela, says senator

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue providing the necessary support to Venezuela in implementing the development path chosen by the country, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said on Thursday during the meeting with President of the Venezuelan Constituent Assembly Diosdado Cabello. The Russian senator added that Russia would fight US attempts to hold a military intervention in the region to overthrow the country’s government.

"Our country has always provided all the necessary support to Venezuela in implementing the selected and approved path of development based on the respect for sovereignty and the existing constructive relations with the legitimate government of your state, and it will continue doing so," Kosachev said during the meeting at the Russian Federation Council.

He reaffirmed Russia’s stance, which states that the events in Venezuela must develop in strict accordance with the country’s constitution free of any foreign interference. "This position is supported by the absolute majority of the Russian public," the senator noted.

"You have overcome unprecedented foreign pressure and attempts to meddle in your domestic affairs," Kosachev stated. "Of course, we will continue to fight any attempts by the US and their allies to employ a military scenario with the aim to overthrow the legitimate government of Venezuela. This is absolutely unacceptable," he stressed.

The Russian senator also pointed out that Russia condemns unilateral sanctions against Venezuela, noting that they are in violation of international law, affecting the most vulnerable parts of the Venezuelan population. "In this sense, you can always count on our solidarity and support, which is aimed to facilitate improvement of the humanitarian and social-economic situation in your country," Kosachev said.

Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas on January 23, 2019. On the same day, the United States recognized him as an interim president, and the countries of the Lima Group (excluding Mexico) and the Organization of American States followed suit. Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro blasted the move as an attempted coup and announced cutting diplomatic ties with the United States.

Most European Union member states also recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.