Lavrov to visit Norway on October 25

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Norway on October 25, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at Thursday’s briefing.

"On October 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Kirkenes upon the invitation of the Norwegian minister of foreign affairs. This visit is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Northern Norway by the Red Army," she said.

The diplomat said that the minister will carry out negotiations with Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Soreide, during which they will discuss the state of bilateral relations, cooperation in regional formats and some key issues on the international agenda.

Zakharova reported that the Russian foreign minister will also take part in joint events dedicated to the anniversary of Northern Norway’s liberation. "The minister will open an exhibition of old maps in the Borderland Museum. In Kirkenes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Russian and Norwegian veterans of World War II, take part in the flower-laying ceremony at the monument to the Soviet Army’s liberating troops and the monument to the mothers of the war time," she explained.

The diplomat noted that this chapter of history has great importance both for Russia and for Norway. "It consolidates the good-neighborly relations of both countries, as can be seen from the participation of the Norwegian king, the prime minister of this state and other members of the government, representatives for the country’s parliament, local authorities and so on in the tight program of the joint anniversary events," she said.

The 70th anniversary of the signing of the Soviet-Norwegian treaty on the border and the settlement of border conflicts and incidents is also celebrated on these dates, Zakharova reiterated.