Russia unaware of EU involvement in Syrian settlement — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. EU representatives attempting to debate the EU role in resolving the Syrian crisis seem bizarre given the fact that Brussels is not undertaking any action in this area, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday in light of a recent press conference of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini on this issue.

Brussels officials are doing "an interesting thing — studying something that’s not there," she said. "I get to read a lot about the Syrian settlement but I have never encountered anything about the EU role in it," the diplomat underlined. "I am not sure that this role exists at all, although the field for EU action is enormous."

"If you failed to prevent crisis phenomena, failed to play an active peacekeeping role in the course of the crisis, failed to hear Russia’s calls put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin from the UN General Assembly podium regarding the vitality of consolidation of international cooperation in the fight against terrorism in this region, then now it is well possible to build up strength, patience and, I think, courage and undertake active, non-politicized and real humanitarian measures in the Syrian situation," Zakharova pointed out. According to her, the EU headquarters could "pick a sphere — aide for children, fundraising, charity events — and not just hold meetings and then organize press conferences about something they have no relation to from the point of a constructive and positive agenda."