Too early to talk about Russia-Belarus integration deadlines, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes it is too early to talk about any deadlines for the integration of Russia and Belarus and notes that this is a lengthy process, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is too early to talk [about that]," he said. "It is a lengthy process. Besides, we are currently at an advanced level of integration with Belarus."

Commenting on remarks by Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei who said that Belarusian citizens were more interested in employment and wage issues than the economic integration of the two countries, Peskov noted, "Of course, citizens’ daily agenda in any country focuses primarily on ordinary everyday issues."

"Nevertheless, this by no means makes the tasks of integration and the two countries’ commitment to the ideas of integration, which were declared at the top level, less important," the Kremlin spokesman added.