Kremlin has no information about plans for Russia-Lithuania swap of convicted spies

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no comment to offer regarding rumored plans for an exchange of convicted spies between Russia and Lithuania.

"I have no information on this score," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media. He added that he was unable to say anything in reply to a question about the possibility of Russia's pardoning Norwegian Frode Berg, who according to some media reports, may be included in the list of convicts to be swapped.

The Baltic News Service on Wednesday stated that Lithuania and Russia had come to terms over an exchange of convicted spies. According to the report, Lithuania would hand over Russian citizen Nikolai Filipchenko, convicted two years ago, and Russia — two Lithuanians Yevgeny Mataitis and Aristidas Tamosaitis, convicted in 2016. A Norwegian national and another Russian are reportedly on the exchange list, too.

The Lithuanian authorities and the Russian embassy in Vilnius have refrained from comment.