Russia, Vietnam to exchange youth delegations

"We agreed to make exchanges between delegations of young leaders regular. We have this practice with the People’s Republic of China, when we annually carry out exchanges with our partners from the Russian Union in the ‘100 for 100’ format. These are large delegations of public activists who come here from China, and go to China from Russia. We agreed to cooperate with our Vietnamese partners in the same format," the head of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs said.

He specified that visits of Russians to Vietnam and of Vietnam’s delegation to Moscow and St. Petersburg were already held during the cross-culture years of Russia and Vietnam, that were declared to be held in 2019 and 2020.

In July, the first Vietnamese-Russian Youth Forum was held in Vietnam as part of international cooperation. Its program included multiple cultural events, meetings and round-table discussions on youth policy issues in Hanoi, the northern Vietnamese province of Quang Ninh and southern Ho Chi Minh City.