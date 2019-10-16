Idea to ban nuclear arms deployment abroad meets with IPU’s understanding

BELGRADE, October 16. /TASS/. Russia’s initiative of prohibiting the deployment of nuclear weapons in the territory of other countries has met with support and understanding at the 141th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Belgrade, the chairman of the Federation Council’s commission for the protection of state sovereignty and prevention of interference in Russia’s internal affairs, Andrei Klimov, told TASS.

"The gist of the proposal is this: the United States over the past year has pulled out of many international nuclear agreements. The only one still in force is the non-proliferation treaty. Objectively everybody is interested in compliance with it. We say that our ideal is a nuclear weapons-free world. For this let us take real action. Let us agree to avoid deploying nuclear weapons in the countries that do not have nuclear weapons of their own. Nobody objected to this. Nearly everybody supported us in this respect publicly or not publicly," Klimov stated.

In the senator's opinion next "it may be possible to outlaw the deployment of nuclear weapons outside each sovereign territory." "Roughly speaking, there should be no US nuclear warheads in Britain," he said. Then it will be possible to give thought to the reduction of the nuclear potential.

"In other words we lent a more practical dimension to the nuclear weapons reduction issue," Klimov added.

On August 2, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said Washington pulled out from the Intermediate Nuclear Force Treaty. Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 5 issued instructions to monitor further US steps, saying that should the United States begin the production of such weapon systems, Russia would have to get down to full-scale development of similar missiles. Putin stressed that Moscow’s actions would be exclusively retaliatory. Russia would not deploy its missiles in the regions in question until intermediate and shorter range missiles of US manufacture go operational there.

The New START Treaty (formally entitled Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms) was signed by Moscow and Washington in 2010. Under its terms either side shall reduce its strategic offensive arms in such a way that at the end of seven years following its enforcement the overall amount should not exceed 700 units for deployed inter-continental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and heavy bombers, 1,550 warheads they carry and 800 units for deployed and non-deployed launchers of ICBMs, SLBMs and heavy bombers. The treaty was concluded for ten years (till 2021), unless it was replaced by another one. Also, the treaty can be prolonged for five years (till 2026) by mutual consent.