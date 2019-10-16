Inter-Parliamentary Union to set up working group on political sanctions, says legislator

"The Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union has just made a decision to set up a working group on political sanctions [against lawmakers] at Russia’s suggestion," he wrote on his Facebook page.

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Inter-Parliamentary Union, at Russia’s suggestion, has decided to set up a working group to ensure that sanctions are not imposed on lawmakers, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s (upper house) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said on Wednesday.

According to Kosachev, nine countries voted for that decision, while two others (Canada and Norway) voted against it.

"It was proposed to solve the maximum task: no sanctions against legislators for any reasons whatsoever. Or, if that doesn’t work out, to seek consensus solutions on lifting sanctions on a bilateral and mutual basis," the senator stressed.

Kosachev earlier stated that members of Russia’s Federation Council would promote the inadmissibility of sanctions as a fundamental idea at the Inter-Parliamentary Union so that a resolution on the issue could be approved by the UN in the future.