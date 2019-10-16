Western coalition was pushing Syrian Kurds towards separatism, Lavrov says

SOCHI, October 16. /TASS/. The United States and the western coalition it leads in northern Syria have pushed the Kurds towards creating quasi-state entities and confrontation with Arab tribes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the 18th conference of the chiefs of special services and security and law enforcement agencies.

"For several years we repeatedly drew attention to the explosive policies of the United States and members of the coalition it leads, which set course towards dismembering Syria and creating quasi-state entities on the eastern bank of the Euphrates and kept pushing Kurdish organizations towards separatism and confrontation with Arab tribes," Lavrov said.

The world is now faced with the effects of this "shortsighted policy," he said.

"Another armed conflict has become its result. The forces of the Islamic State (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia - TASS) are sprawling about the Middle East, North Africa and other regions of the world," Lavrov said.