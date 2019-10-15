Russian national detained in Minsk provided with necessary support — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Minsk monitors the situation regarding the detention of Russian national Anna Bogacheva in the Belarusian capital, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Facebook. Bogacheva is provided with all the necessary support, the ministry added.

"The consular department of the Russian Embassy in the Republic of Belarus is monitoring the situation around the detention of Russian national Anna Bogacheva in Minsk by the law enforcement bodies of the Republic of Belarus. Embassy workers are providing her with all the necessary consular support," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

In February 2018, US officials pressed charges against 13 Russian citizens, including Anna Bogacheva, and three Russian organizations, accusing them of attempting to interfere in the US political process and in the 2016 presidential campaign. According to the indictment presented by the office of former US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Bogacheva worked at the Internet Research Agency, an organization allegedly involved in election meddling. The US Department of Justice informed that Washington plans to extradite the accused Russians to the USA.