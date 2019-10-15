Just Russia party leader announces bill partially lifting death penalty moratorium

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The A Just Russia party’s parliamentary faction will soon put forward a bill partially lifting the death penalty moratorium, party leader Sergei Mironov told reporters, adding that the bill would prescribe death penalty for terrorists, their accomplices and murderers of underage children.

"As for the need to partially lift the death penalty moratorium… In the past, we came up with an initiative to reinstate capital punishment for terrorists and their accomplices, but today, we would like to know what is the difference between terrorists and child murderers? There is no difference, only that the latter don’t chant slogans, but there is nothing human left in them," Mironov said.

"Even life imprisonment is not enough for these inhumans," he emphasized. "We will soon put forward a bill reinstating death penalty for terrorists, their accomplices and those who murder children," Mironov specified. "This is what the people, our conscience and simple justice demand," he added.

Debates on the reinstatement of death penalty resumed in Russia following the recent murder of a nine-year-old girl in the city of Saratov. According to investigators, a man who had previously been tried for rape, robbery and sexual violence pleaded guilty to the murder and was taken into custody on October 12.

Meanwhile, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that the Kremlin was not considering the possibility of reinstating death penalty.

Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko opposed the idea of lifting the death penalty moratorium. Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building Andrei Klishas, in turn, explained that there were no legal grounds for reinstating death penalty in Russia. The country’s Constitutional Court has repeatedly stated that the death penalty moratorium cannot be removed.