Putin’s visit to Saudi Arabia demonstrates whole new level of relations — minister

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The current visit paid by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Saudi Arabia demonstrates that Moscow and Riyadh have a whole new level of relations that emerged since the last visit of the Russian leader in 2007, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"The visit is a historic one meaning that it comes during Vladimir Putin’s second presidency and demonstrates a whole new level of our relations in comparison with the 2007 visit and even in comparison with last year’s visit of His Excellency King of Saudi Arabia to Russia," Lavrov said.

"We also noted today at the talks with the king and with the crown prince that the relations are developing gradually in all spheres - trade, economy, investments, I will specifically emphasize the investment sphere, and military sphere, foreign policy coordination and coordination of our actions," he added.

Eaelier, Putin described the Russian-Saudi talks held in Riyadh on October 14 as constructive and business-like. The president lauded Saudi Arabia as one of Russia’s leading economic partners, while the recently established Russian-Saudi Economic Council he hailed as a perfect opportunity for direct dialogue between businesses of the two countries.