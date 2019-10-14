Putin lauds Russian-Saudi talks in Riyadh as constructive

"During today’s constructive, businesslike talks with the King and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, we have agreed to promote the initiatives of the business community aimed to expand trade relations," he noted.

RIYADH, October 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded Russian-Saudi talks held in Riyadh on Monday as constructive and businesslike, he said during the session of the Russian-Saudi Economic Council.

The president stated that Saudi Arabia is one of Russia’s leading economic partners, while the newly established Economic Council will provide opportunities for dialogue between both countries’ businesses. The Russian head of state noted the fruitful partnership between the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, stressing that the cooperation is mutually beneficial.

Putin mentioned the agreements between both states in the energy, industrial, and transport spheres, as well as in the spheres of banking, digital technology and space exploration. He stressed the importance of agricultural cooperation. According to the Russian leader, both states have reached agreements on expanding the supply of Russian agricultural produce to Saudi Arabia.

On October 14, Putin has taken part in the first session of the Russian-Saudi Economic Council after holding talks with King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud has attended the session as well. The council includes head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriyev and Saudi Minister of National Guard Abdullah Bin Bandar. The council also involves about 20 business representatives from both countries.