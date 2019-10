BELGRADE, October 14. /TASS/. Russia will give its consent to reinstate flights between Russia and Ukraine if Kiev puts such an initiative forward, Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper chamber) Valentina Matviyenko told reporters.

"We back opportunity for dialogue, particularly through aviation. If Ukraine makes this decision [to resume flights], I am sure we will support it," Matviyenko said answering a TASS question.