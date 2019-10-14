Russian Defense Ministry denies reports of Russian military targeting Syrian hospitals

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Reports claiming that the Russian Aerospace Forces have targeted Syrian hospitals are a result of manipulations on the part of terrorists and British special services, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov informed on Monday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has familiarized itself with the publication by the US newspaper The New York Times on alleged strikes of Russian fighter jets on Syrian hospitals. First and foremost, we would like to express our regret over the fact that such a serious outlet has fallen victim to manipulations on the part of terrorists and British special services," the general said.

According to Konashenkov, the equipment and software shown in the video, which allegedly informed of Russian strikes on Syrian hospitals, belong to Hala Systems, a US phone application, introduced in Idlib under the control of the UK special services starting 2016.