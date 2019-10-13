Russian intelligence services don’t know who was behind attacks on Saudi Aramco - Putin

DUBAI, October 13. /TASS/. Russia’s intelligence services do not know who was behind the September 14 attacks on Saudi oil facilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with RT Arabic, Al Arabiya and Sky News TV channels on Sunday ahead of his visit to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

"Believe it or not, we do not know," he said when asked whether Russia’s intelligence services have any information about the circumstances of that incident and who was behind it.

"I asked the heads of the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Ministry of Defense the very next day. We do not know. I will refrain from any further comments as to who should know in order not to hurt anyone’s feelings, but I can say that we do not have any definitive information regarding the incident," Putin said.

He also said he had discussed this topic at a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on October 1 on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Yerevan. When asked whether the Iranian leader had vowed that his country had nothing to do with the attack, the Russian president said, "Yes, that is exactly what he said. He said that Iran had nothing to do with this."

Saudi Aramco’s two biggest oil facilities in Abqaiq and in Khurais in the east of Saudi Arabia were attacked by ten drones in the small hours on September 14. As a result of blasts and subsequent fires, Saudi Arabia’s oil production dropped by 5.7 million barrels a day, or six percent of the global output.

Yemeni Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement claimed responsibility for the attack. Nevertheless, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Saudi Arabia placed the blame on Iran, arguing that the Houthi don’t possess the types of drones and missiles used to stage the attack. Teheran dismissed these accusations as groundless.