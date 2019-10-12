Bias prevents EU countries from recognizing need of security dialog with Russia - envoy

RHODES, October 12. /TASS/. Russia is open to restore channels of the dialog with the European Union on security issues but bias of certain EU member-states prevents them from recognizing the need for it, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said at the Rhodes Forum.

Moscow and Brussels require cooperation to provide for security in Europe, the Russian envoy said. All the EU member-states understand the need for such cooperation "but stubbornness and bias of certain EU countries do not allow them to acknowledge this," the Russian diplomat said.

There is a need to resume the dialog at a high level for discussion of all the possible issues currently on the agenda, Chizhov added.