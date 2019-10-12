Putin points to important role of UAE, Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Moscow maintains constant contact with the United Arab Emirates because the country plays an important role in resolving regional issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Al Arabiya, Sky News Arabia and RT.

"The United Arab Emirates undoubtedly plays an important role in resolving regional crises, and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that it contributes to stability," he pointed out. "We have a tradition of comparing views on various issues when we have a chance. And we do it. In my opinion, besides the two countries, the entire region also benefits from it," Putin said.

He went on to say that Russia considered Saudi Arabia as "a friendly country." "I have good relations with the king, as well as with the crown prince, our relations are progressing in all areas," Putin added.

When speaking about Saudi Arabia’s role in the region, Putin emphasized that it was "one of the key countries" and did its best to influence the situation. The Russian president noted that Saudi Arabia was also influential on the global energy market. "This is why interaction with Saudi Arabia, with the king and the prince, is very important for us, and we will continue boosting relations," Putin said.

The Russian president will visit the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia next week.