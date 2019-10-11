Amendments to procedure of Minsk II implementation not under discussion yet — Kremlin

On Thursday, Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky said that he is not pleased with the 2015 Minsk peace deal, as the sequence of steps stipulated in the agreement does not satisfy him.

ASHGABAT, October 11. /TASS/. Changes in the procedure of implementing the Minsk agreements have not been discussed yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"It is not a matter of discussion yet," the Kremlin spokesman commented when asked whether Moscow was ready to negotiate amendments to the procedure of the Minsk II implementation.

"For this purpose, someone needs to announce officially that they are withdrawing from the Minsk Action Plan," Peskov explained noting that "then it will be quite an opposite modality."

"And to talk about something else following this modality, among other things, negotiations should be held with representatives of both republics [the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk — TASS]," stated the Russian presidential press secretary.