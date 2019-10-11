Court refuses to seize flat of opposition leader Navalny under prosecutors’ claim

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Moscow’s Cheryomushkinsky Court has refused to seize the flat belonging to blogger Alexei Navalny, some employees of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (ACF) and unregistered candidates to the Moscow City Duma at the prosecutors’ lawsuit as part of the provisional remedy for the 5 million ruble ($77,230) claim filed against them, the court's press service told TASS.

"The prosecutors did ask to arrest the flat belonging to Navalny, ACF employees Georgy Alburov, Ivan Zhdanov and Lyubov Sobol, head of Navalny’s Moscow headquarter Oleg Stepanov, Navalny Live presenter Vladimir Milov and unregistered candidates to the Moscow City Duma Alexander Solovyov and Ilya Yashin as a provisional remedy under two claims against the specified people worth 5 million rubles. However, the implementation of these provisional remedies was denied," the court said.

According to earlier reports, Moscow’s prosecutor demanded that more than 5 million rubles be collected under two claims filed to Moscow’s Cheryomushkinsky Court against Navalny, the ACF employees and unregistered candidates to the Moscow City Duma due to unauthorized rallies held this past summer. The first claim was filed against Navalny and ACF employees Alburov, Zhdanov and Sobol, head of Navalny’s Moscow office Oleg Stepanov, Navalny Live presenter Vladimir Milov and unregistered candidates to the Moscow City Duma Alexander Solovyov and Ilya Yashin for 2,557,000 rubles ($39,495) to cover the damage inflicted to the state during the July 27 unauthorized rally. Under the other claim, the prosecutor demanded that more than 2,500,000 rubles ($386,150) be collected from Sobol and Alburov for the organization of the August 3 unauthorized rally.

The complainant said that additional forces and equipment of the Russian National Guard Troops Service were deployed to provide public security in the places where unauthorized rallies were carried out, which entailed additional costs.