Putin to meet with Chilean president at APEC summit in November

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member economies in Chile in mid-November where he will meet with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Yes, this is right," Peskov said, responding to a question about whether Putin’s participation in the APEC summit that would take place in Chile on October 16-17 had been officially confirmed.

The Kremlin spokesman also confirmed that a meeting of the Russian leader with the summit’s host, the Chilean president, had been scheduled for November 15.

It was earlier reported that Putin also planned to take part in the summit of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) group of major emerging market economies that would take place in Brazil on November 13-14.