Impossible to put Crimea issue on Normandy Four group’s agenda — Russian diplomat

GENEVA, October 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s intention to use the Normandy Four platform to discuss the situation around Crimea is far from reality, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told TASS on Thursday.

"The Normandy Four platform was created to resolve the conflict in southeastern Ukraine. It is not supposed to tackle other issues. The Ukrainian president’s intentions run counter to the reality that has formed in the five years since the establishment of the Normandy Quartet," he said.

"We will discuss Crimea neither within the Normandy Four group nor on any other platform. The issue is closed once and for all," the deputy foreign minister emphasized.

Zelensky told his press marathon on Thursday that he intended to raise the Crimea issue at a Normandy Four meeting as he saw no other appropriate platform for discussions. The Ukrainian president stated earlier that Kiev planned to regain Crimea with the assistance of its foreign partners, but there was nothing similar to the Steinmeier Formula for Donbass as far as Crimea was concerned. Zelensky characterized the Crimea issue as complicated.