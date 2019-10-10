Russia rejects accusations of delaying Normandy Four summit — top diplomat

"When someone accuses us of delaying a Normandy Four summit, they are using improper means. It seems that both the move to sign the Steinmeier Formula with obscure reservations and the situation surrounding the disengagement of forces in Petrovskoye and Zolotoye are aimed at making the Normandy format summit issue more acute so that a meeting takes place just for the sake of a meeting," the Russian top diplomat pointed out.

Russia does not rule out that Kiev’s demand to convene a Normandy Four summit stems from its desire to review the previous agreements reached by the leaders. Moscow will do its utmost to prevent that, the Russian foreign minister told reporters on Thursday.

"There is a feeling that Ukraine demands holding a Normandy [Four] summit to revise the agreements reached at the previous meetings between the Russian, Ukrainian, German and French leaders. That will be a blow to the reputation of the Normandy Four, and we will do the best we can to prevent that," he stressed.

At a meeting of the Contact Group in Minsk held on October 1, head of the Ukrainian delegation Leonid Kuchma signed a letter addressed to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) outlining the Steinmeier Formula, which should be enshrined in Ukraine’s legislation. The plan put forward by the then German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in late 2015 stipulates that special status be granted to Donbass in accordance with the Minsk agreements. In particular, the document envisages that Ukraine’s special law on local self-governance will take effect in certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions on a temporary basis on the day of local elections, becoming permanent after the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) issues a report on the vote’s outcome.

At the talks, the parties to the conflict also agreed to begin the disengagement of forces at Zolotoye (the Lugansk People’s Republic) and Petrovskoye (the Donetsk People’s Republic) on October 7. The withdrawal of troops did not take place on that day, another attempt was scheduled for October 9. However, Ukraine derailed the disengagement process once again. Nevertheless, Donetsk and Lugansk set a new date, October 10, for the disengagement of forces.