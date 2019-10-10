Most violations reported during 2019 elections not confirmed — Russian election authority

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The majority of violations reported during the September 2019 elections in Russia were not confirmed, Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova told Russian president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

She said that numerous opinion polls indicate that the majority of Russians were satisfied with the result and believe that the elections were fair.

"All of this despite serious attempts by our adversaries - both foreign and domestic - to bury those elections in the heap of disinformation, slander and provocations of various kinds," she said. "We’ve started to uncover such things, and now, together with the observer community, we firmly rebuff those who fabricate those alleged falsifications."

"To date, about 2,000 [reports of violations have been investigated] and less than 14-15% of them were confirmed, the rest did not reflect the actual situation," the CEC head said.

Over 5,000 elections of various levels were held on September 8 in 85 Russian regions. Thirteen regions elected their legislatures and 16 regions elected governors. City legislatures were elected in 22 administrative centers and three regional capitals elected heads of municipal entities. Apart from that, by-elections to the Russian State Duma lower parliament house were held in four one-seat constituencies.