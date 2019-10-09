Kremlin sees risks of new US provocations after incident with Russian MP

"This is hardly related to the presidential agenda, but nevertheless, certainly, these are not single provocations by the United States against Russian representatives, which means that there is such a risk, it remains in place, so we need to be vigilant," Peskov said, commenting on whether the State Duma’s decision to suspend visits of lawmakers to the US signaled that there was the risk of new US provocations.

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. US intelligence agencies could stage new provocations against Russian representatives after the incident with MP Inga Yumasheva, who was questioned at New York’s airport by the FBI, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on October 5 that Yumasheva, who had arrived in the US for the Fort Ross Dialogue forum, was detained at the New York airport by FBI agents and was questioned for an hour. Russia has sent a diplomatic note to the US Department of State, protesting against the move. The FBI rejected a TASS request for a comment.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin described the incident as "outrageous behavior on the part of the FBI and the US special services." He said the lawmaker, who is a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and a coordinator of a parliamentary group in charge of ties with the US Congress, had made a significant contribution to developing relations between the US Congress and the Russian State Duma in challenging conditions.

Yumasheva was elected to the State Duma through the federal list of the United Russia party and represents the Republic of Bashkortostan.