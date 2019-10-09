Putin, Berlusconi met in Sochi on Tuesday

"[The meeting was held] on Tuesday in the first half of the day," Peskov said.

Earlier, Berlusconi wrote on his Facebook page about his meeting with Putin. The two politicians met in Rome during the Russian president’s official visit to Italy on July 4. After a busy day and the meetings with Pope Francis and Italy’s top officials, Putin met with Berlusconi at the airport before his flight. Berlusconi also posted the photos oOn October 7, Putin marked his 67th birthdayf their cordial greeting in social networks.

Both politicians regularly congratulate each other on their birthday. Putin met with Berlusconi many times in Russia, including when the Italian politician did not hold any government posts and after a tax fraud sentence in connection with his Mediaset company. One of the meetings was held in Crimea, and then Berlusconi was put on Ukraine’s blacklist.

On October 7, Putin marked his 67th birthday. The Russian leader planned to spend this day in nature among his next-of-kin and friends, Peskov said.