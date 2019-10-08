Russian envoy holds talks with EU’s Juncker

EU to agree new Brexit extension if London asks for it, says source

BRUSSELS, October 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Envoy to the EU Vladimir Chizhov has held a working lunch with head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, during which they discussed Russia-EU relations and the situation in Ukraine, the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the EU informed.

"On 8 October 2019 Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov, Permanent Representative of Russia to the EU, hosted President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker for a working lunch," the message published on the mission’s website informed. "They exchanged views on different aspects of the Russia - EU relations and a range of topical international issues, including the situation in Ukraine and Western Balkans."