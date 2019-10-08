Kremlin says it’s vital to solve Ukrainian conflict rather than to discuss Russia’s role

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that ironing out the Ukrainian conflict is a much more important goal than to define Moscow’s role in it, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"It’s not important what people think you are, it’s important who is ready to meet their commitments and who is not," Peskov said, commenting on a remark by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Minsk Dialogue international forum that one should not say that the conflict in Donbass is not a conflict between Russia and Ukraine.