Kremlin says it’s vital to solve Ukrainian conflict rather than to discuss Russia’s role

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that ironing out the Ukrainian conflict is a much more important goal than to define Moscow’s role in it, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.
"It’s not important what people think you are, it’s important who is ready to meet their commitments and who is not," Peskov said, commenting on a remark by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Minsk Dialogue international forum that one should not say that the conflict in Donbass is not a conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
"The most crucial thing is to help Ukraine iron out the problem of the southeast, which is vital for it, and help Ukraine solve this problem," Peskov said.
The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that Moscow does not agree with the stance that Russia is a party to this conflict. He stressed that Moscow was not and would not be a party to the standoff in Donbass.