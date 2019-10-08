Trump’s statements on getting along with Russia do not correspond to reality, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s statements on the need to get along with Russia have not been reflected in reality, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on the criticism Trump faces for allegedly being too friendly with Russia.

"We know that there have been some constructive statements by President Trump regarding cooperation with Russia, which suppose rebuilding and fixing our bilateral relations. However, his statements on getting along with Russia still have not been reflected in reality. It is unclear what he meant, because unfortunately, the current state of our bilateral relations deeply contradicts these initial statements by President Trump," he said.