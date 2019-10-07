Settlement prospects in focus of Lavrov’s meeting with Syrian opposition leader

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Prospects for Syrian settlement were in focus of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with the leader of the Syria’s Tomorrow opposition movement, Ahmad Jarba, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides discussed prospects for the development of the situation in and around Syria with a focus on the necessity of promoting political settlement in conformity with the resolutions of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the ministry said.

Apart from that, Moscow reiterated its commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and to the efforts "towards ultimate extermination of nests of international terrorism in that country," the ministry added.