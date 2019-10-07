Russian Foreign Ministry says The Sydney Morning Herald foments Russophobic sentiment

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. By accusing Moscow of attempts to promote its agenda in the media space with the help of the RT television channel the Australian daily The Sydney Morning Herald foments Russophobic sentiment in society, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its Facebook page on Monday.

The Foreign Ministry said that in September the daily published an article containing the charges without a single piece of evidence to prove their authenticity.

"We have to state that this is a deliberate attempt at manipulation of the public mind with the aim of intimidating the Australian citizens with an alleged ‘Russian threat’," the Foreign Ministry said. "We regard the claims contained in the article as groundless and slanderous. We express regret an Australian mass media outlet of authority has become a tool of fanning Russophobic sentiment in society."

The Russian Foreign Ministry said The Sydney Morning Herald in its criticism of Russian counterparts makes references to the EU’s East StratCom Task Force.

"This Internet portal has been more than once exposed as a source of disinformation and fakes, being spread at the request of anti-Russian circles in a number of EU countries," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "Quoting a biased source without presenting the opponent’s counterarguments is a direct violation of the basic principles of journalism.