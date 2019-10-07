President of Cyprus to attend 75th anniversary of WWII Victory celebrations in Moscow

NICOSIA, October 7. /TASS/. President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades will attend the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in World War II that will take place in Moscow on May 9, 2020, Chairman of the Imperial Orthodox Palestinian Society Sergei Stepashin told TASS on Monday.

"The president of Cyprus has said that today he has signed a letter addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which says that he will necessarily come to our country to attend the Victory Day Parade on May 9," Stepashin said after his meeting with the head of the island nation.

Stepashin arrived in Cyprus to open the Russia-Cyprus-Holy Land pilgrimage route.

The president of Cyprus thanked the Russian leader for the support Russia was providing to Cyprus on the international scene, Stepashin added.

The head of the island nation also backed the initiative of opening a pilgrimage route from Russia to the Holy Land across Cyprus, Stepashin said.