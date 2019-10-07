Kremlin doubts accuracy of The Washington Post publication on Trump-Putin talks

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that he doubts the accuracy of a recent publication by The Washington Post on the details of the talks between US President Donald Trump and other leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I am not sure how accurate the information and such publications are," Peskov said, commenting on the article that claimed that Trump "fawned over" Putin during their first phone call on January 28, 2017. The spokesman added that the Kremlin had read the article, however, Moscow is not sure that "this article can be treated as accurate information." "In general, we think that such publications should be treated <…> in a very, very careful way," he added.

Peskov also denied that Trump told Putin that he doubts Russia’s involvement in the Skripal case.

The article published by The Washington Post earlier claims, citing White House sources, that during a conversation with Putin in January 2017, Trump was "obsequious" and "fawning." The article also reports that during another call with the Russian leader, Trump asked him "for guidance in forging a friendship with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un."

The newspaper also informed that Trump had expressed doubt over Russia’s involvement in the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal during a conversation with the then-Prime Minister of the UK Theresa May. The Washington Post notes that the White House officials were "genuinely horrified" by the contents of Trump’s phone calls with foreign leaders.