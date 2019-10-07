Russia waits for US positive response on strategic stability dialogue - ambassador

SAN FRANCISCO, October 7. /TASS/. Russia keeps waiting for a positive response from the authorities of the United States on the strategic stability dialogue, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said speaking at the Fort Ross Dialogue international forum in San Francisco.

Antonov said the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) could be prolonged in its current reading.

"It is very simple to prolong the treaty in its current reading," the Russian ambassador said. "In case the United States, just like Russia, has its own concerns regarding other aspects of the strategic stability, it is high time to meet and settle these issues."

"We are still waiting for a positive response from the US administration," Antonov added.

New START Treaty

The Treaty between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) was signed in 2010 and it entered into force on February 5, 2011.

The document stipulates that seven years after its entry into effect each party should have no more than a total of 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and strategic bombers, as well as no more than 1,550 warheads on deployed ICBMs, deployed SLBMs and strategic bombers, and a total of 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, SLBM launchers and strategic bombers.

The New START Treaty obliges the parties to exchange information on the number of warheads and carriers twice a year.

The New START Treaty will remain in force during 10 years until 2021, unless superseded by a subsequent agreement. It may be extended for a period of no more than five years (i.e. until 2026) upon the parties’ mutual consent.

Moscow has numerously called on Washington not to delay the issue of the Treaty’s possible prolongation.