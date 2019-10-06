US will not win Russia’s concessions by exerting pressure of sanctions - ambassador

SAN FRANCISCO, October 7. /TASS/. The United States should stop exerting pressure on Russia using a policy of sanctions as the experience shows that this approach does not work in regard to Moscow, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said speaking at the Fort Ross Dialogue international forum in San Francisco.

According to him, Washington should stop "the policy of exerting pressure on other countries by using sanctions."

"The experience shows that it is impossible to win concessions from us by exerting pressure," Antonov continued.

"In order to overcome the negative tendency in our bilateral relations we must start dealing with our accumulated problems," the ambassador said.

"It includes arrests of Russian citizens in third countries upon US requests, the return of the Russian diplomatic property, the cease of the so-called visa war, the improvement of our diplomatic missions’ work," Antonov added.