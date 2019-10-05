US policy toward neighboring nations still disrespectful, says Russian PM

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Intra-political rivalry in the United States has not had any influence on Washington’s foreign policy that still lacks respect for neighboring countries, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in a televised interview with Vesti On Saturday news program on Rossiya’1 channel on Saturday.

The interview was recorded during Medvedev’s visit to Cuba.

"I believe that the Americans behave as they used to behave," Medvedev said when asked by host Sergei Brilev if the US political turmoil prompted Russia to get ahead in Latin America.

"It is not about any of their [US - TASS] mistakes, errors or a frequently incorrect, let me put it more carefully, line which is disrespectful to their neighbors," Medvedev continued. According to him, the fact is that Russia was merely willing to forge ties with all Latin American countries, and Cuba is a traditional partner of Russia.

"For us, it is a really close country, as a huge number of Cubans have studied [in Russia] and we just know their country well, too," the Russia prime minister stated.

Medvedev emphasized that the Cuban flag had been familiar to him since his childhood as the Cuban pioneers had visited the Soviet Union, including Leningrad (now known as St. Petersburg).

"What is more, there were lots of Cuban students. I did not have them among my course mates, but they studied actively at the time at university in Leningrad," Medvedev said.