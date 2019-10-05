US not to be affected in case of impeachment, but other countries might be impacted - PM

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The US political system will not be affected whatever the procedure of presidential impeachment will end up with, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Vesti on Saturday program on Rossiya-1 channel.

"To be honest, that concerns the US political system," the Russian prime minister said when asked by host Sergei Brilev if impeachment is likely to be successful in the United States.

"However, as we say now, they have not been jokingly fighting, and that is absolutely true, as there exists a real opportunity for the two pillars of the political system of the United States of America [the Democrat and Republican parties - TASS] to pull the rope to their own side," Medvedev said.

The Russian prime minister has added that he does not know what could come of that, but believes that "nothing super critical will happen," as the US has a serious and rather balanced political system, which has proved its resilience over centuries.

"They will be alright, but time will show what repercussions would this have on other countries, for example Ukraine. It is curious to watch this," Medvedev said.

According to the prime minister, the US system "has been pushing own interests all over the world with exceptional cruelty, and has been respectively evaluated for that."

US Congress House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat from California) announced on September 24 that an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump would be open amid claims that Trump had exerted pressure on Zelensky to persuade Kiev to indirectly help him secure re-election for a second term in 2020. Trump’s opponents alleged that the US leader sought to exert pressure on Zelensky in order to launch an investigation against Hunter Biden, whose father, former US Vice President Josef Biden, is now Trump’s most probable rival in the 2020 upcoming presidential election.