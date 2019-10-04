Russia, Cuba do not succumb to outside pressure, Medvedev says

HAVANA, October 4. /TASS/. Russia and Cuba do not succumb to outside pressure, closely cooperating when faced with such actions, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said during his speech at the University of Havana, where he received an honorary doctorate in political science.

"I would like to remind that in the course of the twentieth and the twenty-first century, sanctions against the Soviet Union and Russia have been implemented dozens of times, however, it has never led to a change in our foreign or domestic policy. This is how it will be now as well. Russia does not succumb to outside pressure, just like Cuba, and we must cooperate more closely in response to such pressure. It is important that the cooperation between Russia and Latin American states is only strengthening, and for our country, Latin America and the Caribbean states represent one of the key areas of international cooperation, and we definitely do not see them as a backyard of the United States of America," Medvedev said.