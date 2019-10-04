Several states impose their rules on others in violation of international law — Russian PM

HAVANA, October 4. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has pointed out the attempts of several states to impose their rules on the world in violation of the principles of international law. Medvedev made this statement during his speech at the University of Havana, where he received an honorary doctorate in political science. The Russian prime minister addressed the students present at the ceremony, noting that they had been faced with the task of determining the country’s development in an unpredictable world filled with challenges.

"First and foremost, I am talking about the inability of some states to accept that the modern world has become multipolar, as well as the violation of important international principles in relation to this fixed in the UN Charter: respect for sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, impermissibility of using or threatening force. Attempts to replace the norms of international law by some rules imposed by a tight-knit circle of selected states, or, let’s be honest, by one particular state, are becoming more blatant. They plan to pass these decisions for some existing international order and the position of the entire global community, spreading it all over the world," Medvedev stated.